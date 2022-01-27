Window washer dies after falling 8 stories from San Diego building

National

by: Clara Benitez, Dillon Davis, Jocelina Joiner,

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KSWB) – A window washer was killed Wednesday after he fell eight stories from a building in downtown San Diego, authorities said.

The fall happened at a recently opened 14-story affordable housing community, San Diego police said. The 407-unit building, which has been under construction for two years, is operated by a charity that helps homeless people.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, the man, who was not publicly identified, fell from scaffolding. Police said he died at the scene.

Officers responded and notified Cal-OSHA, a state agency that investigates work-related fatalities, a San Diego police spokesperson told the newspaper.

Few other details were available. A Cal-OSHA spokesperson confirmed to the Union-Tribune that the incident is under investigation.

The area surrounding the property was closed for several hours as police investigated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss