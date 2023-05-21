TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Instagram is running again after the site suffered a worldwide outage for hours Sunday evening.

When thousands of users logged onto the social media app, they were greeted with a message that read, “Sorry, something went wrong” or “couldn’t refresh feed.”

According to Down Detector, a site that tracks website outages, the first reports of trouble trickled in just a few minutes after 6 p.m. The outage spiked to over 184,000 reports at its peak around 6:55 p.m.

As of this report, the issues seem to have been resolved and Instagram is working again, but not after leaving some users frustrated and confused.

During the outage, some Instagram users took to other social media sites, like Twitter, to share their frustrations. The hashtag “#instagramdown” is currently trending on Twitter.

According to The Verge, Meta spokesperson Dave Arnold addressed the outage in an email to the site, stating that the company was “aware people were having trouble accessing Instagram” and was “working to get things back to normal.”

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for the inconvenience,” Arnold told The Verge.

Released in 2010, Instagram is a social media site that allows its users to upload photos and videos to share with friends and followers across the globe.

Much like TikTok and Facebook, Instagram has become a vital aspect of the digital world, allowing individuals and businesses to utilize the site’s platform to reach a broader audience.