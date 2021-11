Who is Young Dolph? Rapper killed in Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed on Nov. 17 at a South Memphis cookie shop, shocking not only the Memphis community but fans all over the country.

Young Dolph, whose real name is Adolph Thornton Jr., was originally born in Chicago on August 11, 1985. He moved to Memphis at the age of two and grew up in Castalia Heights neighborhood in South Memphis.

He was a graduate of Hamilton High School in Memphis. He became one of the school’s most notable alumni when he rose to stardom after he released his mixtape Welcome to Dolph World in 2011.

He is known for owning the music label Paper Route Empire, commonly known as PRE, that includes artists Key Glock and Big Moochie.

In 2016, he released his debut album King of Memphis, which some would say was a jab at Memphis rapper Yo Gotti who had previously claimed that title.

The two rappers had been at odds years prior and were very vocal about it, stating that it stemmed before Dolph’s fame.

In 2017, Young Dolph was shot at on two separate occasions related to the beef. In one of those incidents, Dolph’s SUV was shot over 100 times.

Following the incidents, Dolph released his second studio album Bulletproof with the single “100 Shots” as a response.

Dolph’s highest-charting project, Rich Slave, was released in 2020, which debuted at #4 on Billboard 200.

.@YoungDolph's history on the #Billboard200:



#4, Rich Slave

#8, Dum And Dummer w/ @KeyGLOCK

#8, Dum And Dummer 2 w/ @KeyGLOCK

#15, Role Model

#16, Thinking Out Loud

#36, Bulletproof

#49, King of Memphis

#54, Gelato

#59, N****s Get Shot Everyday (EP)

#132, Rich Crack Baby — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) July 30, 2021

The proud South Memphian had fans all over the country, but it was his hometown fans whom he loved the most. He gave back to his community often.

He and his label hosted a turkey giveaway in Memphis on November 15th, just two days before his passing.

This wasn’t the first time he held an event like this. He held hosted a similar event in 2018, returning to the neighborhood he grew up in to hand out turkeys before Thanksgiving. While he was there, he talked to dozens of children with the Memphis Athletics Ministry and touched on the importance of academics, preparing for life after high school and entrepreneurship.

While he was on tour last year, he stopped by his alma matter and donated $25,000 to the school for new sports equipment and supplies.

The 36-year-old will leave behind two children.