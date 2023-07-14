MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. (PIX11) — An arrest was made in the Gilgo Beach serial killings, police told PIX11 News on Friday.

Suffolk County officials identified the suspect as Rex Heuermann, a 59-year-old architect from Massapequa Park. He was arrested Thursday night near his Fifth Avenue office, police said.

Here’s what we know about Rex Heuermann

He grew up on Long Island, according to an interview he did with Bonjour Reality, and lived in Massapequa Park his whole life, per News 12 Long Island. Neighbors told the outlet he has a wife and two children. The family’s home is across a bay from where the remains were found.

Heuermann worked on construction and renovation projects in New York City, an employee of his told PIX11. Damien Richards, who was hired in 2020, said that Heuermann went into his office every day or worked remotely on job sites and his daughter usually joined him at work.

“Depending on his day, like most bosses in this industry, when he’s having a good day he’s alright,” Richards said. “But when not he’s not the best person to be around… if he’s not having a good day.”

He said Heuermann was at his office on Thursday and he last spoke to him at 1 p.m.

Heuermann’s consulting firm worked with clients like Target, Nike, Burlington Coat Factory, Foot Locker and other large brand names, according to his website.

He has also worked with New York City agencies, Catholic Charities, NYC-DEP Sewerage Treatment and American Airlines, per his website.

What is Rex Heuermann accused of?

In total, 10 bodies found in the Gilgo Beach area are believed to be connected to the case. Heuermann has been charged with first-degree murder in three of the deaths: Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Lynn Costello.

Defense attorney Michael Brown, who is representing Heuermann, said his client denied the accusations against him and told the lawyer, “I didn’t do this.”

Police said Heuermann owns a first-generation Chevrolet Avalanche, which was seen by a witness to the disappearance of Costello. Heuermann is believed to have used a burner phone to contact his victims, court documents said.

He used Tinder under an alias, according to court documents. The documents also said an email account associated with one of the burner phones connected to Heuermann was used to search for sex workers, torture-related pornography and child pornography.

The email account also searched for serial killers and the investigations into Barthelemy, Waterman, Costello and Maureen Brainard-Barnes, another victim identified by police during the Gilgo Beach search, according to court documents.

He also looked up the task force created to find the Gilgo Beach serial killer, court documents said.

Heuermann is also accused of using Barthelemy’s cellphone to make taunting calls to one of her family members. Court documents stated the cellphone was in Midtown Manhattan during the calls, which is where Heuermann’s office is located.

Heuermann also traveled to Iceland in 2009, court documents said. They said that cellphone activity for Barthelemy’s phone stopped during that time, but started up again when Heuermann returned to the U.S.

Court documents said Heuermann’s wife was out of the state during the disappearances of the three women.

Police made the connection to Heuermann after linking female hairs found on the victims to his wife, court documents said. A Suffolk County Police detective recovered the hairs from 11 bottles Heuermann left out in a trash can on the curb.

They were also able to link a male hair found on Waterman to Heuermann after a surveillance team recovered a pizza box he threw out in Manhattan.