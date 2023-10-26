(WFLA) — Eighteen people were killed and 13 more were injured in a shooting at a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday, officials said.

All 18 of the people who died have been identified. The victims ranged in age from 14 to 76, the medical examiner said. Their names have not yet been released by officials.

According to NBC News, officials are still working to notify some of the family members of the victims.

The following victims have been identified by family members through other media outlets:

Brian MacFarlane, 40 (Identified by CNN through a family member) MacFarlane was part of a deaf community that went to Schemengees, usually on Wednesdays, to play cornhole with other deaf people, according to CNN.

Joshua Seal, 36 (Identified by NBC News through a family member) Seal was a member of the deaf community, according to NBC News.



According to police, seven people were killed at the Just In Time bowling alley— six males and one female. Eight people were killed at Schemengees Bar & Grille. Seven males were found dead inside of the restaurant and one was discovered outside.

Three people were pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital.

A manhunt is underway for the accused gunman, 40-year-old Robert Card. Maine State Police Col. William Ross said police have issued an arrest warrant for Card on eight counts of murder. More charges will be added when the other 10 victims are identified, Ross said.

Card was recently fitted for high-powered hearing aids, and he began hearing voices around that time, a family member told NBC News. The family member said Card likely had severe hearing loss due to being around gunfire all the time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

