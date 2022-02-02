White House supports permanent legal status for families separated at border

Buena Ventura Martin Godinez, left, hugs her daughter Janne after being reunited at Miami International Airport, Sunday, July 1, 2018, in Miami. Martin crossed the border into the United States from Mexico in May with her son, fleeing violence in Guatemala. Her husband crossed two weeks later with their 7-year-old daughter Janne. All were caught by the Border Patrol, and were separated. Her daughter was released Sunday from a child welfare agency in Michigan. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

WASHINGTON (NBC News) — The White House said this week for the first time that it backs permanent legal status for families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border during the Trump administration.

The new stance comes at the anniversary of a task force the Biden administration set up to help reunify family members.

“We are advocating to Congress that they provide these individuals with legal status — that requires a statutory change,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in an interview.

“The White House is 100 percent supportive of it, as am I, and we continue to advocate vigorously for it,” he said Monday.

