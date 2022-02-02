White House supports permanent legal status for families separated at border

National

by: Jacob Soboroff and Teaganne Finn

Posted: / Updated:

Buena Ventura Martin Godinez, left, hugs her daughter Janne after being reunited at Miami International Airport, Sunday, July 1, 2018, in Miami. Martin crossed the border into the United States from Mexico in May with her son, fleeing violence in Guatemala. Her husband crossed two weeks later with their 7-year-old daughter Janne. All were caught by the Border Patrol, and were separated. Her daughter was released Sunday from a child welfare agency in Michigan. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

WASHINGTON (NBC News) — The White House said this week for the first time that it backs permanent legal status for families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border during the Trump administration.

The new stance comes at the anniversary of a task force the Biden administration set up to help reunify family members.

“We are advocating to Congress that they provide these individuals with legal status — that requires a statutory change,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in an interview.

“The White House is 100 percent supportive of it, as am I, and we continue to advocate vigorously for it,” he said Monday.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss