White House on lockdown lifted following George Floyd protests, reports say

UPDATE: According to NBC’s Peter Alexander, the White House lockdown has been lifted.
TAMPA (WFLA) – The White House is on lockdown amid concerns of ongoing protests.
According to CNN, the doors to the White House briefing room, where reporters have their offices have also been locked and Secret Service officers are not letting anyone off White House grounds.
