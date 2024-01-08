TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Federal Aviation Administration issued an order on Friday grounding all Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft after an incident on Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 that resulted in a part of the plane blowing out mid-flight.

The FAA expects the grounding order to affect more than 150 planes globally. So, which airlines use the Boeing 737 MAX 9?

Only two airlines in the United States have the specific 737 MAX 9 model in their fleets.

Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines’ website does not specify how many of the 737 MAX 9 aircraft are in its fleet. However, reporting indicates the airline has 65 737 MAX 9 planes.

The Alaska Airlines plane that was involved in Friday’s incident was restricted from flying over water due to a warning light illuminating on three separate flights.

United Airlines

United Airlines has 79 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircrafts in its fleet, according to an airline spokesperson.

The airline said it found some loose bolts in the door plug during its inspections of the aircraft.

The airline said it has canceled 200 MAX 9 flights as of Monday and expects “significant” cancellations on Tuesday.