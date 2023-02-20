TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Outside of protests, protected by the First Amendment though a source of discussion and debate, the burning of the American flag, also called Old Glory, is done in some occasions to honor the symbol and retire them from service.

According to the United States Dept. of Defense, retiring a worn out U.S. flag is done when the fabric symbol is beyond repair. DOD cites a 1937 resolution from the American Legion for how disposal of flags should be performed.

“The approved method of disposing of unserviceable flags has long been that they be destroyed by burning,” the resolution said.

Ever since, burning flags at their end of life has been determined to be a “dignified tribute to the U.S. flag and to its symbolism,” by the veterans organization.

In similar fashion, the Florida Dept. of State recommends disposal of flags in a respectful manner, of which privately burning them is the preferred option.

“When the flying edge of a flag becomes slightly worn, it may be mended by hemming or stitching,” according to FDOS. “However, when in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, the flag should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning it privately.”

The American Legion holds unserviceable flag ceremonies on Flag Day, June 14, holding that date as “the most appropriate.” However, if a flag must be retired on a different date, a private ceremony which maintains the dignity of the flag is allowed.

A flag retirement will be held in Zephyrhills on Feb. 24 at 7 a.m. at the Oakside Cemetery, performed by members of the Zephyrhills High School ROTC program.