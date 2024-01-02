TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s a new year, which means the holiday season is officially over – or is it? After ringing in the New Year with its iconic ball drop in Times Square, New York City is still bustling with Christmas spirit.

Even though some have started to take down their Christmas trees, the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is still gleaming with holiday spirit as ice skaters continue to skate at its rink. But when will the tree come down?

According to NBC 4, the massive 80-foot tall, 43-foot wide Norway Spruce will be part of the 30 Rockefeller Plaza until Jan. 13, 2024. The tree, which weighs approximately 12 tons, is estimated to be about 80 to 85 years old.

The iconic tree was donated by Matt and Jackie McGinley after Rockefeller Center head gardener Erik Pauze came across their home in Vestal, New York, in 2022.

NBC 4 reported Pauze pulled into their driveway to take a look at the tree, and the rest is history.

Crews will begin disassembling the tree at 10 p.m. next Friday, and continuing with tradition, the 91st Rockefeller Christmas Tree will be donated to Habitat for Humanity.