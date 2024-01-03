ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay Rays star player Wander Franco is expected to appear in court on Wednesday where he could be told his 2023 baseball season is off the table.

The 22-year-old’s Major League Baseball career is on the line, but the first concern is his freedom.

Wednesday will be Franco’s first court appearance since he was accused of having a sexual relationship with a minor in August.

News Channel 8 spoke with a legal expert from the Dominican Republic to find out what will likely happen in the preliminary hearing.

“The prosecution will show the evidence they have and will request the judge keep Franco in custody until the final investigation is made,” Wendy Diaz said.

Diaz said Franco could be facing three months to a year in prison while investigations take place.

“They may let Franco go on bail but not leave the Dominican Republic,” Diaz said.

Franco is in custody for failing to meet with prosecutors. Diaz said she believes she knows why he didn’t go.

“He has this request from the prosecution but he did not go to the prosecution office because he knows he was going to be arrested,” Diaz said.

Reports revealed two of Franco’s homes were searched while trying to find him.

The mother of the child Franco was allegedly having a sexual relationship with has also been detained.

“Allegedly, she was blackmailing him with money,” the lawyer said.

She said the mother could be facing a felony.

The Tampa Bay Rays declined to comment on the new developments this week.