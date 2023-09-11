DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Daphne Whataburger location is temporarily closed after rodents were allegedly seen walking on bread racks Saturday night.

A customer recorded video of the incident while waiting in the drive-thru Saturday night around 8:30 p.m.

She told WKRG News 5 that she spotted what appeared to be rats on the bread racks and immediately notified an employee.

WKRG News 5 reached out to Whataburger’s corporate office for comment. They released the following statement Sunday night:

“Whataburger is committed to cleanliness and food safety at our restaurants. We are aware of the issue regarding our location in Daphne, Alabama, and we promptly closed the location pending further inspections, initiated a deep cleanse of the entire restaurant, and notified pest control. Our teams have contacted the local health department, and we will work with them to ensure a full inspection is completed. We are also reinforcing cleaning procedures with all our Family Members. Our Daphne location has no history of this type of incident and scored high on its past two health inspections. We believe this is an isolated situation. However, we will continue to be diligent to ensure this is resolved and our restaurant exceeds our food safety standards.”