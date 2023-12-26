Video above: Retired US Navy submariner reveals circumstances moments before missing Titan sub lost comms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Google, which celebrated its 25th anniversary this year, has released its annual “Year in Search” lists that reveal what Americans searched the most over the past year.

News

The most-searched news items of the year were the Israel-Hamas war, the Titan submersible, and three hurricanes, including Hurricane Idalia.

The OceanGate Titan submersible took the world by storm in June when it lost communication during a dive to view the Titanic wreckage. Debris from the submersible was found days later, with damage consistent with a “catastrophic implosion.”

Other news events that were widely searched included the Maui and Canada fires, which sent smoke into the air that was visible all the way in Tampa. The trial in the killings of four University of Idaho students and mass shootings in Maine and a Christian elementary school in Nashville were also popular search topics.

People

Damar Hamlin topped the list of most-searched people for 2023. Hamlin, a safety for the Buffalo Bills, collapsed on the field during a game in January after suffering cardiac arrest. Jeremy Renner, who was injured in a snow plow incident, was also widely searched.

Other notable searches for people were Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who took the internet by storm this year when he began dating superstar Taylor Swift.

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson also made the list. Carlson started his own streaming service last month. He was fired from Fox News shortly after the network settled a $787 million defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems.

Deaths

Matthew Perry (54) was the most-searched celebrity death in 2023. Perry’s sudden death sent shockwaves across the country, drawing tributes from his fellow actors and actresses and fans of “Friends.” Perry died from acute effects of ketamine.

Other commonly searched celebrity deaths include Tina Turner (83), Jerry Springer (79), Jimmy Buffett (76) and Irish singer Sinead O’Conner (56).

Movies and TV shows

The most popular movie searched in 2023 was Barbie, followed by Oppenheimer and The Sound of Freedom.

Barbie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and was one of the most popular movies of 2023, alongside Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan. The movies being released in theaters the same weekend led to a viral trend known as “Barbenheimer,” with many people seeing both movies back-to-back.

As for TV shows, The Last of Us was the top search, followed by Ginny & Georgia and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Songs

The top searched songs in 2023 were both surrounded by controversy. Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town” took the top spot for search traffic, followed by Oliver Anthony’s “Rich Men North of Richmond.”

Aldean received backlash for his song, with many criticizing his choice of backdrop for the music video — the Maury County Courthouse in Tennessee, where a Black 18-year-old was lynched in 1927. Others took issue with the imagery used in the music video, which showed clips of protesters, a burning American flag, and videos of robberies around lyrics “Try that in a small town, see how far you make it down the road.”

“Rich Men North of Richmond” became the subject of a question at one of the GOP debates, causing Anthony to respond. He said he didn’t like how the GOP tried to characterize him as one of them, and how the left said he was attacking the poor. Anthony said he hates the politics got wrapped up in his song, and said the song had nothing to do with Joe Biden.

View the full list of top searches on Google Trends.