AMARILLO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The City of Amarillo needs help identifying a strange creature caught on camera outside its zoo in the middle of the night.

This creature was captured by security cameras near a fence at the Amarillo Zoo on May 21 around 1:25 a.m.

Sp far, it’s unknown if the creature is a person in costume, a coyote on its rear legs, or something more fabled – such as the legendary Chupacabra.

City officials have dubbed the visitor an “Unidentified Amarillo Object” and are considering this a mystery unless a member of the public is able to help. Community members with possible explanations are asked to come forward.

“We just want to let the Amarillo community have some fun with this,” said City of Amarillo (COA) Director of Parks and Recreation Michael Kashuba. “It is important to note that this entity was outside the Amarillo Zoo. There were no signs of attempted entry into the zoo. No animals or individuals were harmed. There were no signs of criminal activity or vandalism. It is definitely a strange and interesting image. Maybe Amarillo can help solve the mystery of our UAO.”

Anyone who has a theory about the identity of the UAO is asked to contact the city’s communications office via email at publiccommunications@amarillo.gov.