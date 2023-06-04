United States Capitol is the meeting place of the US Congress and the seat of the legislative branch of the US federal government.

WASHINGTON D.C. (WFLA) – Residents all over the D.C. area heard a “loud boom” Sunday afternoon, leaving many to wonder what caused the disturbance.

The City of Annapolis Office of Emergency Management shared on its Twitter account that an authorized military flight caused the boom.

“The loud boom that was heard across the DMV area was caused by an authorized DOD flight. This flight caused a sonic boom. That is all the information available at this time,” Annapolis OEM wrote.

D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management stated that they are “aware of reports from communities throughout the National Capital Region of a loud ‘boom’ this afternoon.” Authorities reassured citizens that there was “no threat at this time.”

NBC4 Washington reported that local law enforcement agencies received calls concerning the noise. According to the news outlet, 911 centers began “getting inundated” with reports of a “loud explosion” around 3:09 p.m.

Residents in Maryland and Virginia also heard the sonic boom. On Sunday, the City of Bowie, Maryland, Twitter page released a statement that they’ve confirmed the loud boom heard in Bowie was a “sonic boom that came from a plane out of Joint Base Andrews.”