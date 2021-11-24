What are your chances of catching COVID-19 during Thanksgiving?

A bottle of a hand sanitazer and facemask on a halloween and thanksgiving background. Concept: Halloween and Thanksgiving during a pandemic, covid-19, coronavirus.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Vaccinated Americans were given the green light to celebrate Thanksgiving in person this year, but that doesn’t mean you’re immune to COVID-19 exposure.

An interactive tool from the Georgia Tech School of Sciences can calculate your chances of exposure to someone actively infected with Coronavirus.

The COVID-19 Event Risk Assessment Planning Tool allows users to adjust a variety of factors like party size and location on a county-level basis to assess their chances of exposure.

“We have developed an interactive county-level map of the risk that one or more individuals may have Covid-19 in events of different sizes,” Joshua Weitz, professor in the School of Biological Sciences said on the university’s website.

Using Hillsborough County as a reference, a party size of 15 people results in a 6% chance of exposure to COVID-19. Moving the party size to 25 people results in a 10% chance. A party of 100 people results in a 34% chance.

The dashboard’s website is updated daily with data from The New York Times case Count and Covidtracking.com dashboard the university’s website says. Both databases record confirmed case reports from state-level departments of public health.

“The Covid-19 Event Risk Assessment Planning Tool takes the number of cases reported in the past 14 days in each county, and multiplies these by an under-testing factor to estimate the number of circulating cases in a particular county,” Weitz said.

Health experts have said that mask-wearing and vaccinations are the best ways to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission. Distancing and gathering outdoors in smaller groups is also helpful.