What are the most likely numbers to win the Mega Millions jackpot?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — How do you pick your lottery numbers? With the Mega Millions jackpot now up to $750 million, a lot of people are thinking about how to pick theirs.

Many people use birthdays while others use lucky numbers or their own system. But some players will look at the statistics and try to choose the numbers that come up most often.

According to LottoNumbers.com, the most drawn Mega Millions numbers are 31, 17, 39, 48, 4 and 10.

The most drawn Mega Ball number is 3. It’s been drawn 94 times since the first draw on Sept. 6, 1996. It was last drawn 159 days ago on Aug. 7, 2020.

But what about the most overdue numbers? LottoNumbers.com also compiled a list of the numbers that haven’t been drawn for the longest amount of time.

The website shows the 15 most overdue main numbers are 40, 21, 2, 30, 63, 22, 42, 41, 38, 47, 49, 5, 11, 32 and 52. The most overdue Mega Ball number is 24. That number was last drawn 194 days ago on July 3, 2020.

The next winning numbers for the Mega Millions jackpot will be drawn Friday at 11 p.m. after no tickets matched all the numbers drawn Tuesday night. The Mega Millions numbers drawn Tuesday were 12, 14, 26, 28 and 33 with Mega Ball 9.

The estimated $750 million jackpot is now the fifth-largest jackpot in U.S. history.