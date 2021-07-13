Whale bumps boat, sends passenger overboard in Rhode Island

SOUTH KINGSTON, R.I. (NBC News Channel) — A Rhode Island boat owner has a whale of a story to tell, and a huge hole in his boat to prove it!

The boat, named “No Plans,” was out on a day trip when the boat owner believes it was hit by a whale.

In video taken by fisherman Dale Denelle after the crash was report, you can see the whales were still active in the area.

The feeding frenzy near Block Island involved several dolphins and at least three whales.

The whales were very close to several boats that were in the area. After the boat was hit, one of the passengers was sent overboard.

They were able to get the passenger back on the boat, and all occupants had life jackets on when Denelle arrived on scene.

“It looked like a pretty deep hole, like it was crunched,” Narragansett fisherman Dale Denelle said.

A nearby tow boat helped plug the hole that was left after the alleged whale encounter, until the Coast Guard arrived at the scene.

Denelle was impressed with the extent of the damage.

Denelle continued to shoot video of the whales and said it didn’t appear that any of them were hurt.