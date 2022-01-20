TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A West Virginia news reporter was struck by an SUV on live TV during her last week on the job. Thankfully, she was back on her feet moments later, laughing off the incident.

Tori Yorgey, a weeknight reporter with WSAZ, was reporting live on TV when the vehicle ran into her.

“I just got hit by a car but I’m okay. We’re all good,” she said moments later.

Her news anchor counterpart, Tim Irr, seemed confused by the turn of events. He said he couldn’t see what happened and trying to remain calm.

“Well, I have no control over the controls. We remained live, so I was trying to see in the tiny monitor near the camera and listen to Tori, while also trying to remain calm in the situation. Not an easy situation for sure,” Irr said on Twitter.

The collision flipped Yorgey’s camera on its side. It caught her getting back up on her feet in seconds.

“I actually got hit by a car in college too just like that,” she said. “I am so glad I’m okay.”

Yorgey joined WSAZ in January of 2019, according to the news station’s website. On her Twitter account, she announced plans to join Pennsylvania station WTAE in February.

“You know it’s my last week on the job and I think this would happen specifically to me, Tim,” Yorgey said moments after she was struck.

Thankfully, Yorgey was able to walk away from the incident with a smile on her face. Authorities have repeatedly called for drivers in every state to remain vigilant during inclement weather and around road crews.