ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s a dangerous trend that many in a western New York community are fighting to stop: homes, seemingly at random, fired upon multiple times while families are in bed.

Whitney Johnson and her husband were up around 1 a.m. Tuesday in Rochester, taking care of an awake child, when they heard the sound of gunfire in the area.

“Honestly, I didn’t know gunshots were hitting our house until my husband screamed ‘get down!'” said Johnson.

Johnson said that suddenly, windows shattered — then it stopped.

“We thought the shooting was over, so I got up to grab my daughter, and the bullets started again,” she said.

She said if their family of eight didn’t get down, no doubt people would have died. She took to Facebook live the night of the shooting, with a video now hitting over 10,000 views.

“I want to know who shot my house up at 1:13 a.m. on Ackerman Street!” said Johnson in the live video.

Ernest Anderson lives across the street. He said the gunfire striking Johnson’s home woke him up. He said all of these house shootings are ridiculous.

“[The police] need to do something about it, but what could they do about it?” asked Anderson.

Johnson says whatever gang turf battle is going on in Rochester to leave innocent families out of it before someone dies.

“I understand there might be a war, but we’re not a part of your war. Whatever gang war, we’re not a part of that,” said Johnson.

Johnson already lost a child back in December.

“I’m not trying to bury any more of my kids!” she said.

In relation to the investigation, a 19-year-old city resident was arrested after leaving the area of the incident in a suspicious vehicle. An illegal firearm was recovered and criminal charges are pending. The 19-year-old has since been charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. He is being processed in the Monroe County Jail.