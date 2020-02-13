Wendy’s workers fired after video of sink bath shared on social media

National

by: WOOD

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: WOOD video

GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Several employees at a Michigan Wendy’s were fired after video surfaced online of a young man submerged in one of the kitchen sinks.

The video, posted to a community Facebook page, had been viewed tens of thousands of times as of Wednesday. It shows the person taking a bath in the sink while an employee walks by and talks with him as a third person records.

The images left some customers with a bad taste in their mouths.

“I brought someone here last week to eat here so I laughed at it and thought it was pretty nasty all at the same time,” said Michael Guerra, who lives in the area.

“My first date with my daughter’s mother was at that Wendy’s. Do you think I’d ever go back there?” said customer JohnMichael Molinares. “They should be held accountable.”

In a statement Wednesday, franchise owner Team Schostak Family Restaurants called the incident “completely unacceptable” and said everyone involved was fired right away.

The statement added the restaurant on N. Lafayette Street at Summit Avenue had been thoroughly cleaned and visited by the health department after the incident.

“This egregious behavior is completely unacceptable and counter to our safety, training and operational standards. Upon learning of this situation, all employees in the video were terminated immediately and the restaurant has been completely sanitized. The health department visited the restaurant today and no violations were reported,” according to the statement from Team Schostak.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Day care worker accused of hitting, shaking children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Day care worker accused of hitting, shaking children"

Parkland survivor photos at Florida Capitol

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parkland survivor photos at Florida Capitol"

Robinson High Band

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robinson High Band"

the Vipers starting quarterback, Aaron Murray, did not practice on Wednesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Vipers starting quarterback, Aaron Murray, did not practice on Wednesday"

Toilet to Tap Water Plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Toilet to Tap Water Plan"

Forest Service starting massive aerial burn using hundreds of ping-pong sized balls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Forest Service starting massive aerial burn using hundreds of ping-pong sized balls"

Plans to boost business on U.S.19 concerns some pedestrians

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plans to boost business on U.S.19 concerns some pedestrians"

Two more children die from flu in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two more children die from flu in Florida"

Sheriff Chad Chronister gives update on Barrington Middle School situation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sheriff Chad Chronister gives update on Barrington Middle School situation"

HCSO 911 Call - Barrington Middle School Incident

Thumbnail for the video titled "HCSO 911 Call - Barrington Middle School Incident"

No active threat: Deputies investigating report of gunshot at Barrington Middle School

Thumbnail for the video titled "No active threat: Deputies investigating report of gunshot at Barrington Middle School"

Barrington parent responds to false alarm at child's school

Thumbnail for the video titled "Barrington parent responds to false alarm at child's school"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss