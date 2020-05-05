Wendy’s pulls burgers off menu in some locations due to meat shortage

Breaking News
(NBC)—The meat shortages across the nation have turned a famous 1980s catchphrase into an ominous question at some Wendy’s locations around the country.

Where’s the beef?

Some Wendy’s restaurants have taken their signature hamburgers off the menu, with shortages being reported at locations in California, South Carolina and Kentucky on Monday as coronavirus outbreaks roil the meat supply chain.

“Some of our menu items may be in short supply from time to time at some restaurants in this current environment,” Wendy’s said in a statement to Restaurant Business. “We expect this to be temporary, and we’re working diligently to minimize the impact to our customers and restaurants.”

The Wendy’s burger shortage at some locations comes after about 5,000 meat and poultry plant workers contracted coronavirus in 115 plants across 19 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

