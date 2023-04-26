TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Fans of Wendy’s chili will be able to find it on grocery store shelves this spring.

Conagra Brands announced that it is teaming up with Wendy’s to bring the chili to homes across the country.

“We are thrilled to partner with Wendy’s and bring a fan-favorite to homes nationwide,” said Juliette van de Walle, prepared chili brand lead at Conagra Brands. “We worked closely with Wendy’s culinary team to ensure we brought through the indulgent flavors and delicious ingredients of the Chili that has been a long-time staple on the Wendy’s menu.”

Conagra said the chili is loaded with all-natural beef and the perfect mix of peppers, beans and a rich tomato-based sauce.

Fans can find the chili in the chili section of grocery stores, mass retailers and at select online retailers sometime this spring. Conagra Brands said Wendy’s chili will cost about $4.99 per can.

“Wendy’s Chili has been a beloved menu item since our beginnings in 1969,” said Carl Loredo, Global Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy’s Company. “We’re thrilled about the partnership with Conagra Brands and to have the opportunity to bring our brand’s iconic chili flavor to even more fans. When the Wendy’s chili craving hits, you now have two delicious ways to get your fix – at retail stores or in our restaurants.”