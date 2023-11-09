FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) — The fast food restaurant chain announced an exciting deal for the remainder of the year.

Wendy’s will be giving away free chicken nuggets for the rest of 2023.

Organizers say starting Nov. 8, Wendy’s will have a new segment called “Wendy’s Wednesday” that will give customers a free six-piece chicken nugget with any purchase through the Wendy’s app until Dec. 27, 2023.

With multiple locations across Tampa, this deal will be available until the end of the year. To find a Wendy’s near you click here.

Along with signing up for the rewards program to receive your free six-piece chicken nuggets – visit the Wendy’s website for more information.