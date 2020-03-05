Wells Fargo to boost minimum wage to $20 per hour

(CNN) – Wells Fargo is raising the minimum wage for 20,000 of its employees.

The new wage for bank locations will go up to $15 to $20 per hour by the end of 2020.

The bank also announced two new bank accounts. A check-less account with no overdraft fees, as well as one that includes checks and limits overdraft fees to one a month.

Those will be available by early 2021.

LATEST STORIES: