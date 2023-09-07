TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning about weight loss products that were sold online and could be fatal if they are ingested.

The FDA and the Maryland Department of Health said they have determined that “certain weight loss products labeled as Nuez de la India, and potentially marketed as “botanical food,” “India Nuts for Weight Loss,” “slimming seeds,” “India seeds for weight loss,” or “diet seeds,” appear to be highly toxic yellow oleander, a poisonous plant native to Mexico and Central America.”

The FDA said “the nuts or seeds are generally understood to be nuts from the flowering tree Aleurites moluccanus, or commonly known as candlenut, candleberry, Indian walnut, kemiri, and varnish tree.”

The FDA said if yellow oleander is ingested, it can cause neurologic, gastrointestinal and cardiovascular adverse health effects that may be severe, or even fatal. Symptoms may include nausea, vomiting, dizziness, diarrhea, abdominal pain, cardiac changes, dysrhythmia, and more.

One person in Maryland was hospitalized after they consumed Nut Diet Max brand Nuez de la India seeds, according to the FDA.

The weight loss product was sold online through third-party platforms such as Amazon, Walmart and eBay. If you purchased the product, you should return it immediately.

(FDA) (FDA) (FDA)

The FDA said consumers who may have taken any of the weight loss products should contact their healthcare provider immediately. If you have any serious side effects from the product, the FDA said to call 911 or get emergency medical help right away.

So far, a manufacturer of the product, TODORGANIC INC., located in Middleburg, Florida, has issued a voluntary recall of its Nuez de la India Seeds after FDA analysis determined that the seeds appeared to be yellow oleander.

The FDA said its investigation is ongoing and it may add more weight loss products to its advisory.