ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Rainbow City woman has been arrested after allegedly stalking a man and threatening to hurt him, the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Belinda Lynn Jenkins, 51, of Rainbow City, is charged with first-degree stalking and harassment. According to police, Jenkins allegedly began following the victim and his family, as well as showing up to family events, the victim’s job, and even his vacations. She also allegedly threatened the victim’s life and others that he might be around.

According to court documents, Jenkins allegedly told the victim, “My death will be on you but when I find you then we will die together. I swear it on everyone’s lives.” ECSO report that Jenkins also repeatedly texted and threatened the victim.

The ECSO reports that Jenkins had been previously arrested last year for violating a protection order several times for the same victim. It is not clear how Jenkins and the victim know one another.

Jenkins is being held at the Etowah County Jail on $100,000 bond.