‘We cruise at 140’; Man convicted of vehicular homicide after driving over 160 mph while livestreaming on Facebook

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — A man who caused a deadly crash while livestreaming himself going up to 167 miles per hour was convicted on Thursday.

According to the district attorney’s office, Bryan Kirby, 44, was live streaming to his Facebook account while driving along E-470 on Oct. 13, 2018. During the livestream, the vehicle’s speed fluctuated between 120 and 150 mph. At one point, Kirby accelerated to 167 mph and told the livestream, “we cruise at 140.”

The district attorney’s office said Kirby continued to drive at speeds between 140 and 155 mph while making comments to the viewers on the livestream about the speed at which he was driving.

Near the end of the livestream, Kirby accelerated from 117 mph to 120 mph. A dark-colored sedan was driving in the right lane. Kirby rapidly approached the sedan from the left, crossed over the center lane markings, and struck the rear of the other vehicle while traveling at approximately 120 mph.

After crashing into the sedan, Kirby left the scene. The person driving the sedan was pronounced dead, according to Monday’s announcement.

“The incredibly reckless actions of this defendant caused the death of an innocent victim,” said District Attorney Brian Mason. “He not only acted in a manner that ultimately caused someone’s death, he livestreamed it on social media for the world to see. This death was preventable. Recklessly driving at an outrageous speed and livestreaming at the same time is not acceptable in this community. I appreciate the jury returning a guilty verdict in this horrific case.”

Kirby was convicted of three felony counts including vehicular homicide, reckless manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident causing death

Sentencing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Sep. 10.