‘We are heartbroken’: Massachusetts Trooper killed during accident with gas tanker

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Massachusetts State Police Trooper was killed in a crash Thursday night along Interstate 93 in Stoneham while trying to assist a disabled driver.

Authorities said Trooper Tamar Bucci, 34, was killed when her fully marked police cruiser was struck by a gas tanker as she tried to pull over to help a car in the breakdown lane.

The force of the crash pushed Bucci’s cruiser, a fully marked ford interceptor suv with blue lights activated, off of the roadway. The truck was carrying a full load of approximately 10,000 gallons of gasoline, Massachusetts state police said.

Bucci had been working her “dream” job for just under two years before the fatal accident.

Two good samaritans driving by the scene stopped and pulled Bucci from the heavily damaged cruiser. A stoneham police officer arrived shortly after and performed emergency first aid, including CPR, until EMS arrived.

Bucci was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.“We are heartbroken for her loss,” the Massachusetts State Police wrote in a Facebook post. “No greater love hath the person than to give her life for another.”