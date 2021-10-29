‘We ain’t rich, I’m rich’: Shaquille O’Neal wants his kids to work their own way

FILE – This June 24, 2019, file photo shows Shaquille O’Neal at the NBA Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. A woman whose car was left stranded along a Florida interstate when her tire blew out got a little unexpected help from former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal, sheriff’s officials say. O’Neal, who lives in the Orlando area, was traveling on Interstate 75 near Gainesville on Monday, July 13, 2020, when he saw the woman pull onto the side of the road, the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said on a Facebook post. He stayed with the woman until deputies arrived at the scene. “He fist-bumped Deputies Purington and Dillon before going on his way,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Shaquille O’Neal believes in working hard for your money even when it comes to his six children.

The Basketball Hall of Famer made an appearance on the “Earn Your Leisure” podcast and said his kids don’t get a free pass just because their dad is a former NBA star.

“You got to have bachelor’s or master’s [degree], and then, if you want me to invest in one of your companies, you [are] going to have to present it to me. … Bring it to me, and I’ll let you know. I’m not giving you nothing,” O’Neal said.

Shaq to his kids: "We ain't rich, I'm rich."



Teaching them work ethic. 💪



pic.twitter.com/RbCNgkL5BV — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 27, 2021

According to Celebrity Net Worth, O’Neal has an estimated net worth of $400 million.