‘We ain’t rich, I’m rich’: Shaquille O’Neal wants his kids to work their own way

TAMPA (WFLA) – Shaquille O’Neal believes in working hard for your money even when it comes to his six children.
The Basketball Hall of Famer made an appearance on the “Earn Your Leisure” podcast and said his kids don’t get a free pass just because their dad is a former NBA star.
“You got to have bachelor’s or master’s [degree], and then, if you want me to invest in one of your companies, you [are] going to have to present it to me. … Bring it to me, and I’ll let you know. I’m not giving you nothing,” O’Neal said.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, O’Neal has an estimated net worth of $400 million.