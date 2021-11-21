Police: SUV plows through Wisconsin holiday parade injuring 12 children, 11 adults

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFLA) — More than 20 people were injured when an SUV plowed through a holiday parade in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha Sunday, the city’s police chief said.

A live video feed of the parade from the city of Waukesha and videos taken by parade attendees showed a red SUV smashing through barriers and speeding into the roadway where the parade was taking place.

Angelito Tenorio, a West Allis alderman who is running for Wisconsin state treasurer, told The Associated Press that he was watching the parade with his family when they saw the SUV come speeding into the area.

Tenorio said he saw about 10 people, children and adults, on the ground who appeared to have been hit by the vehicle.

“It just happened so fast,” he said. “It was pretty horrifying.”

Police said those injured include 11 adults and “12 pediatric patients.”

“Some of the individuals were children and are some fatalities as a result of this incident,” Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson said at a Sunday night press conference. He added the department would not release additional information on the fatalities until families who lost loved ones were notified.

Thompson noted he does not have an exact number of fatalities but said a “person of interest” is in custody.

“It is unknown at this time whether the incident has any nexus to terrorism,” Thompson said.

During the conference, police said one officer fired his weapon at the SUV in an attempt to stop the driver. An initial investigation revealed no bystanders injuries as a result of the shots.

Chief Thompson said the victims were transported to the hospital by ambulance, police vehicles and by family members or friends.

Police in Waukesha, located about 20 miles west of Milwaukee, were urging people to avoid the downtown area.