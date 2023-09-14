TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A company has recalled its water beads kit that is sold exclusively at Target after an infant recently died after swallowing one of the beads, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The Buffalo Games Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kits can cause “choking and obstruction hazards” if ingested because the beads grow in size, the CPSC said.

A 10-month-old in Wisconsin died in July after swallowing one of the beads, according to the CPSC. In November 2022, a 9-month-old in Maine was seriously injured and required surgery after swallowing one of the beads.

The CPSC urged consumers to stop using the bead kit and keep them away from children.

Those who have purchased the product can contact Buffalo Games for information on how to return the product in a prepaid mailing package or return the items directly to Target for a full refund.

The kits were sold in Target stores and on the retailer’s website for about $15 between March and November 2022, according to the CPSC.