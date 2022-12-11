(WFLA) — A watchdog group that targets antisemitism in the United States named Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, the “Antisemite of the Year” for 2022 Sunday.

StopAntisemitism, a grassroots organization that was formed in 2018 to combat and report on antisemitism in the U.S., made the announcement after nearly 10,000 people voted for the rapper as the top antisemite for his remarks against Jewish people.

“Kanye uses his celebrity platform to push dangerous antisemitic tropes about Jews and power and he refuses to stop,” said Liora Rez, StopAntisemitism’s executive director in a statement to TMZ. “His continuous onslaught of bigoted statements has resulted in horrific antisemitic acts perpetrated by white supremacists, Black Hebrew Israelites, and other fringe groups looking to cause Jews harm.”

Ye first received backlash in October when his Twitter account got suspended for posting he was “going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

Since then, he has lost business deals including Adidas, Balenciaga, and his talent agency, which he said has cost him hundreds of millions of dollars. All the while, he has continued to criticize Jewish people and push the conspiracy of a Jewish cabal controlling the media, Hollywood, and politics.

One of his more recent instances of antisemitism was his appearance on InfoWars with host Alex Jones, the conspiracy theorist who owed nearly $1.5 billion in lawsuits for saying the Sandy Hook shooting was staged by crisis actors.

In his interview, Ye praised Nazis and German dictator Adolf Hitler, who began the genocidal Holocaust against Jewish people and other groups during World War II.

“I like Hitler,” he said.

People on both sides of the political spectrum have condemned the rapper’s antics as hateful StopAntisemitism said with his celebrity status, Ye has caused “irreversible damage” by spreading animosity toward the Jewish people.

“Mazel Tov Kanye West for propagating the most Jew hatred in 2022 and winning this dishonor,” the organization said in its announcement.