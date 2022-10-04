MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A bizarre subway fight unfolded early Sunday morning aboard a train near the Times Square station, police in New York City said.

Video captured women in neon green bodysuits fight with other passengers on a train around 2 a.m. One rider was punched. Another appears to be pushed into a set of seats. One suspect in a green suit seemed to use her leg to hook and pull at a passenger.

Some of the riders in bodysuits seemed upset about what was happening.

“Are y’all kidding me,” can be heard on the video, which includes graphic language. “I’m getting off,” someone said.

Investigating officers met with two 19-year-old victims after the attack. The victims told police they’d had a verbal dispute with the suspects, which then got physical. They described being pushed and punched.

The suspects also took a cellphone, credit cards, a wallet and other personal items from the victims, police said. The victims refused medical attention.