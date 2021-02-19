WATCH: Woman uses tortillas to coax freezing dog into car

LIVE NOW /
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (NBC) – A dog was rescued on a San Antonio highway after a woman pulled over and saved him from the freezing temperatures, using tortillas to lure him into her car.

Kristin Salinas said she got off work early and stopped to buy tortillas on Thursday when she saw the dog in the cold.

She pulled her car over and used the tortillas themselves to try to get the dog inside her car.

She said she tried several times to get the dog inside the car, but he didn’t want to go.

It took Salinas 30 minutes to safely wrangle him into her car. When asked why she helped the dog, she said she felt bad and sometimes helps stray animals when she sees them on the street.

“On the way home I stopped to get tortillas and I saw this stray dog and he’s not very, he doesn’t want to get pet but I tried to bring him in with the tortillas I bought so I put some on the bag and he jumped in the truck, in the car,” Salinas said.

Salinas said she will bring him home to get warm and then take him to a shelter to get healthy and adopted.

