TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Dramatic video showed the moment a woman was rescued moments before her car was swallowed by a sinkhole in El Paso, Texas.

According to local authorities, the sinkhole opened at the intersection of Gateway Boulevard South and Yandell Drive around 6:30 p.m., following heavy storms in the area.

In the video, a group of good Samaritans can be seen holding the back of the sedan above the water while others pulled the woman through a rear window.

Once the woman was freed, the group let go of the car which tipped further into the sinkhole. After several moments, the car was almost submerged completely with only the tail lights poking above the rushing water.

Fire officials told wire service TMX the woman was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.