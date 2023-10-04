TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One Halloween decoration at Target has people obsessed over a Jack O’ Lantern named Lewis.

The 8-foot-tall pumpkin has a phrase that has gone viral on TikTok, saying “I am not a Jack O’ Lantern, my name is Lewis,” among other phrases.

TikTok user @rileymadison00 posted the viral video a few days ago that has racked up over one million likes, with many fans chiming in on the pumpkin’s bizarre, but catchy phrase.

“Lewis is about to have a line at every single Target,” one user wrote.

“Not to be dramatic but I love Lewis,” another user said.

The outdoor Jack O’ Lantern decoration is available at Target for $180, if it’s not sold out already!