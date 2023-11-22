TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Video released by Customs and Border Protection shows the moments a car went airborne before a crash at the Rainbow Bridge US-Canada border crossing.

The video shows the car traveling at a high speed before hitting a median and going airborne. The car then moves out of view of the camera. The video does not show the moment of the crash or the explosion.

All four border crossings in Western New York were closed as a precaution. The other three bridges have reopened.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a news conference Wednesday evening that there are no indications of terrorism.

“Based on what we know at this moment,” she said, “there is no sign of terrorist activity in this crash.”

The vehicle was speeding from Niagara Falls, New York, toward the Rainbow Bridge. It connects the two countries across the Niagara River. The incident prompted the closing of the border crossing and three others in the area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.