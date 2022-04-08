WARNING: This video may be disturbing to some viewers

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A wild scene was caught on camera after a driver ran straight into a motorcyclist, sending him flying into the air.

The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect, Kenneth Cordova, 34, was arrested on charges of attempted murder for intentionally using his car to hit another person.

Authorities said the incident happened at a Salt Lake County apartment complex on Thursday.

The video showed the victim sitting on a motorcycle outside of an apartment complex. Cordova’s car can be seen approaching from the background directly towards the victim.

The impact sent the victim flying into the air. A split second later, he landed on the car’s windshield before he fell to the ground. Cordova can be seen quickly exiting his car while aggressively confronting the victim.

During police questioning, Cordova admitted to intentionally targeting and striking the victim because he allegedly saw the victim hold a gun minutes before the incident.

Cordova believed the victim “had a hit” on him dating back from 2009. He said he felt, “he had to kill or be killed.”

Authorities said there is no evidence the victim ever possessed a firearm. The victim also said he’s never seen or interacted with Cordova before the incident. The victim was transported to a local hospital. He sustained injuries throughout his body although none were major, according to police reports.

Officials said Cordova is a “multi-state offender, convicted felon and has a history of violent behavior.” He has a criminal history with offenses in Nevada and Arizona, as well.

“The suspect, Kenneth Eugene Cordova, showed complete disregard to human life when striking the victim with his vehicle and then continuing to assault the victim after he was hit by his vehicle,” arresting documents said.

Cordova has been arrested on one charge of attempted murder and is currently booked at the Salt Lake County Jail.