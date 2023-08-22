(WFLA) — An angry United Airlines pilot was caught on camera taking an ax to a parking gate at Denver International Airport in early August.

The pilot can be seen swinging at the security gate arm for several minutes before storming off into the parking lot with his ax.

Airport security followed the pilot and confiscated his weapon. Shortly after, the man was arrested by police.

In a statement to local news outlets, a spokesperson for United Airlines said the pilot had been “removed from the schedule and is on leave while United conducts an international investigation.”