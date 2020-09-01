WATCH: Trump won’t condemn Kenosha shooting suspect Kyle Rittenhouse

US President Donald Trump on Monday refused to condemn the shooting suspect accused of killing two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin, saying that “he probably would have been killed” if he hadn’t fatally shot the demonstrators.

Speaking during a White House briefing, Trump said the suspect was being “very violently attacked” before he opened fire.

Last week, Kyle Rittenhouse grabbed an AR-15 style rifle and joined several other armed people in the streets of Kenosha, where businesses had been vandalized and buildings burned following a police shooting that left Jacob Blake, a Black man, paralyzed.

By the end of the night, prosecutors say, Rittenhouse had killed two people and severely wounded a third.

Trump also addressed accusations that supporters of his in Portland were themselves being violent. Video widely circulated online shows the caravan of Trump supporters shooting paint balls at protesters.

“Paint is a defensive mechanism. Paint is not bullets,” he said. “They protested peacefully.”

