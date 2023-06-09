WINGATE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Video obtained by Queen City News shows a train plowing through a truck stuck on the tracks in Union County on Thursday.

The incident happened around 5:15 p.m. at Wingate’s North Main Street crossing.

Officials advised North Camden, North Main, North Stewart, and the Bivens crossings would be closed for several hours due to the crash.

BREAKING VIDEO 🚨 | Train annihilates truck stuck on tracks in Wingate. Latest: https://t.co/WzdRfLhTSp pic.twitter.com/6rF49OzJBS — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) June 8, 2023

Wingate’s City Manager said an 18-wheeler carrying pallets of bricks got its landing gear stuck on the tracks. Before it could get out of the way of an oncoming CXS train, the truck was hit and ‘split into two.’

Train, truck crash (Courtesy: Town of Wingate)

No injuries have been reported, officials said.

Additionally, there are reports of “bricks being everywhere.”