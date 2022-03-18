TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Video showed the moment a tractor-trailer driver nearly struck several vehicles Thursday after driving off a Louisiana highway.

The truck was driving east on Interstate 10 when it left the highway for an unknown reason, drove down an embankment, and crossed several lanes of traffic, according to the Rayne Police Department. Authorities said the truck came to rest and caught fire moments later.

Authorities added the driver suffered minor injuries. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.