SHOALS, Ind. (AP) — A tornado struck a home, killing one occupant and injuring another as severe weather hit parts of Indiana, Tennessee and other states, an official said.

The tornado that struck the home Sunday evening was part of a storm system that pushed through Martin County, WXIN-TV reported.

Martin County Emergency Management Agency Director Cameron Wolf confirmed the death and injury, according to WXIN, which reported that the home was in a rural area where multiple trees were brought down by high winds.

Martin County emergency management officials did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking additional information about the casualties and the extent of storm damage.

The town of Shoals, the Martin County seat, is about 85 miles (137 kilometers) southwest of Indianapolis and 80 miles (128 kilometers) northwest of Louisville, Kentucky.

A tornado also touched down in Johnston County, south of Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Star reported.

Michael Pruitt, deputy fire chief of Bargersville, Indiana, told the newspaper a search and rescue operation did not find any deaths or injuries related to the Johnston County tornado after the fire department received a call about a structure collapse around 4:15 p.m.

The tornado caused damage in a 4-mile (6-kilometer) area between Interstate 69 and Indiana 135 and lasted about 15 minutes. Homes and roofs sustained damage while downed power lines may prevent full electricity service for days, Pruitt said.

In Memphis, Tennessee, a utility company reported about 120,000 homes and business were left without power Sunday as storms carrying strong winds knocked down trees and caused other damage.