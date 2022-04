(NBC) — At least one tornado swept through South Central Kansas Friday night.

The tornado formed in Sedgwick County and made its way into Butler County, passing through the City of Andover.

A video captured by one man showed just how large that twister was.

Officials SAID around 50-100 buildings were damaged but over 950 structures were in the storm’s path.

At least eight people were injured. officials are still assessing the scene