AUSTIN, Texas (NBC) – Powerful storms ripped through central Texas Monday spawning tornados.

One of the tornados popped up on a tower cam on our Austin affiliate KXAN while they were on the air.

You can see in the video in the player above the tornado touching down on the ground crossing two major highways right in the middle of rush hour traffic.

There is no word as to whether anyone was injured, but traffic did appear light according to anchors at KXAN.

This tornado was spawned along the same front that may have spawned tornados in north texas a bit earlier.