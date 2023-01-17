TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A father in Indiana was arrested after his 4-year-old son was caught on camera playing with a handgun outside an apartment.

According to police, officers responded to the apartment complex on Jan. 14, where neighbors reported seeing a child playing with a black and silver handgun in a hallway.

When officers arrived to investigate, they found the 4-year-old boy and his father, 45-year-old Shane Osborne, inside the apartment.

According to police, Osbourne said had been feeling ill all day and was asleep as his son was spotted outside the apartment playing with the gun.

Osbourne initially denied having a firearm in the home but later claimed it belonged to a cousin after authorities found it.

Osbourne was arrested on an initial charge of felony neglect of a dependent. Final charges will be determined by the Marion County Prosecutors Office, police said.

In the video, the child can be seen aiming the firearm at his head and pulling the trigger. The gun did not fire.

The boy was released to his mother, and the Marion County Department of Child Services is investigating the incident, police said.