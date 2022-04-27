WHITEHALL, Ohio (WFLA) — Police said they arrested a 16-year-old who jumped out of a stolen car during a high speed chase.

Video from Whitehall Police via Storyful, showed the moment the teen jumped out of the car’s passenger window.

The chase started around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday when police tried to stop the driver. Police deployed stop sticks just before the juvenile jumped from the car and tried to run.

The vehicle continued to roll for several hundred feet after the suspect jumped out, according to police.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with “minor injuries.” He had a neck brace on at the time of the chase from an injury sustained during a previous incident where he stole a different car.

Police arrested the juvenile on a receiving stolen property.