(WFLA) — A swimmer’s dramatic rescue from a strong rip current at Long Beach Island, New Jersey was caught on camera over Labor Day weekend.

Footage from surfer Steve Houser showed the moment he swam out to rescue Gabe McCabe, a man who was struggling in the water after being dragged out.

Houser said he was “happy to be in the right place at the right time.”

He added, “Such an unfortunate situation but so glad to have made a lifelong friend in the end! When you think you can’t help, most likely, you can.”

After the incident, McCabe said, “Before I realized what happened, I was about 20 yards further out … out of my depth, just in the space of a couple of seconds.”

McCabe recalled that “without a doubt” Houser had saved his life.