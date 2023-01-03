NORTH CARDWELL, N.J. (WFLA) — An alleged car thief ended up crashing into a home after falling 20 feet off the road, according to police in New Jersey.

The North Caldwell Police Department said at around 1:30 a.m. on New Year’s Eve, officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle parked on Hilltop Drive.

When they arrived, the vehicle drove off and struck two other vehicles before driving off an embankment.

Video from a neighboring home showed the car fall 21.3 feet before landing into a house and another vehicle. No one inside the home was injured according to police.

After making their crash landing, the people inside the stolen car ran off, but police managed to take two suspects in custody.

After being examined for injuries, they were then arrested.